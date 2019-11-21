Nebraska Recognized for Improved Measures of Combating Sex Trafficking
Photo Credit: 10/11
This week, Shared Hope International released their annual scorecard report where all fifty states are graded on their effectiveness in combating human trafficking. The State of Nebraska raised its grade given from a B to A this year for its laws against sex trafficking of children.
Recent improvements that led to Nebraska’s improved grade include changes to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ protocol regarding juvenile sex trafficking victims as well as changes in state law to authorize wiretaps for human trafficking investigations.
“This is the result of teamwork. The Legislature has provided improved laws in efforts to deter traffickers and protect victims. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force partners have worked hard to address trafficking across Nebraska,” Attorney General Doug Peterson stated. “I am proud of our state and am grateful for the tools we now have to confront human trafficking in Nebraska.”
