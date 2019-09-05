Nebraska to Receive Grants to Improve Water Irrigation and Delivery
(Photo by Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images)
The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation announced that Nebraska will receive two grants from the 2019 Small-Scale Water Efficiency Project to improve the state’s groundwater data collection, irrigation, and water delivery.
Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer stated “These two grants from the Bureau of Reclamation will improve Nebraska families’ access to safe and clean water.”
The grants include nearly $53,000 for the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District to purchase and install remote read transmitters on 31 groundwater wells to improve data collection and studies.
Also included is $65,000 for the Twin Loups Irrigation District to upgrade 40 mechanical propeller meters to electromagnetic meters and install automated gates.
READ MORE: Millard Teacher Receives National University System-Sanford Teacher Award