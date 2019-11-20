Nebraska To Share Driver License Records With Census
U.S. Census paperwork is pictured in this photo illustration in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nebraska is the first state to publicly acknowledge it will share drivers’ license records with the U.S. Census Bureau as the federal agency tries to comply with President Donald Trump’s order to count the number of U.S. citizens. The Census Bureau and Nebraska’s Department Of Motor Vehicles director signed an agreement to share the records earlier this month.
A survey last month showed that the majority of states hadn’t agreed to share their records with the bureau, which began requesting them in August. The effort began after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, and the president instead ordered citizenship data compiled through federal and state administrative records.
