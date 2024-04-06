Nebraska Volleyball Player Arrested For DUI

LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 6) Lincoln Police said 19-year-old Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray was arrested after officers observed an Audi SUV driving east on Vine Street between 16th and Antelope Valley Parkway breaking multiple traffic laws just after 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the investigation determined that Murray was suspected of driving under the influence after a breath test registered her BAC at 0.169, more than two times the legal limit in the state. Murray was cited and released for first offense DUI, careless driving, minor in possession, possession of a fake ID and obstructing a peace officer.