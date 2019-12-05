Nebraskans Among Americans Losing SNAP
nebraska.tv
(KFOR NEWS December 5, 2019) Hundreds of thousands of people could lose food assistance due to tighter restrictions for the federal SNAP program. 176,000 Nebraskans were benefiting from SNAP in 2017, that’s 9% of the state’s population. New rules from the Trump administration would prevent states from lifting the requirement that adults work at least 20 hours per week to qualify for SNAP. The change would cut off access for more than 750,000 Americans, saving more than $5 billion. More than half of Nebraskans benefiting from SNAP are in working families.
READ MORE: You Drink & Drive, You Lose