Nebraska’s 11th COVID-19 Case Reportedly Prompting Closure of Mutual of Omaha Main Campus
OMAHA–(KFOR Mar. 13)–The latest case of the COVID-19 virus in Nebraska may be an employee of Mutual of Omaha and company officials are taking extra precautions.
KFOR News reached out to Omaha radio station KFAB, who has received several calls from employees and one email from another Mutual of Omaha worker on Friday morning. KFAB News Director Tom Stanton told KFOR News Director Dale Johnson that a company email they received from the one employee contained specific instructions and layout from a company official, indicating the main two Mutual of Omaha buildings on Dodge and Farnam streets are closed due to a reported case of coronavirus.
Nothing official has been released to the media from Mutual of Omaha leaders.
The 11th and latest coronavirus case in Nebraska has been confirmed in a man in his 50s from Cass County, who was on connecting flight from Minneapolis to Omaha with the 36-year-old Omaha woman who became Nebraska’s first COVID-19 positive case after recently traveling to the United Kingdom. The Cass County man has been self-quarantined since March 7th.