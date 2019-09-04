Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Team In Holding Pattern, With Hurricane Dorian Moving Along Florida Coast
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 4)–Members of Nebraska Task Force One of the Urban Search and Rescue team remain in central Florida, waiting to help with potential water-rescues that could come as the result of Hurricane Dorian.
In Orlando on Wednesday morning, Lincoln Fire Battalion Chief Jim Bopp told reporters on a conference call ‘wind’ is not the main threat from this storm.
“Most of the time, the number of injuries and death will be from flooding,” Bopp said.
Bopp says the concern is now focused on storm surge.
Hurricane and storm surge warnings are being extended as Dorian crawls up a path parallel to the East Coast.