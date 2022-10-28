New Armored Vehicle Activated To Be In LSO’s Fleet

The new Lenco Bearcat armored vehicle for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–Nine years after receiving a military surplus armored vehicle that’s responded to numerous calls from tactical responses to the 2015 flooding, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be returning it to the government and will be using a new armored vehicle.

The new Lenco Bearcat offers the same amenities as the previous vehicle, but it’s slightly smaller and affordable when it comes to maintenance. It’s a commercial armored vehicle that handle the ten members of LSO’s Tactical Response team and still make responses to hazardous calls.

“We can pull this vehicle up (to homes or businesses),” Sheriff Terry Wagner told reporters on Friday morning. “We can transport officers or deputies to a close proximity to the house and have them protected by the vehicle, one side or the other.”

More importantly, the new vehicle will be able to shield a .50 caliber bullet.

Wagner says the new vehicle replaces a military surplus vehicle they’ve had for the past nine years and has been used an average of two calls a month dating back to June 2021. He adds the vehicle will be put into service this week and the total cost is $359,000, which was not paid for with taxpayer money.

“Forfeited assets (money seized during crimes) were used to purchase this vehicle and we just got it about a month ago,” according to Wagner.

Neighboring agencies will also be able to use it, if necessary.

“We’ve been down in Gage County, we’ve been in Saline County,” Wagner said in reference to the old armored vehicle. “Other agencies know we have it. We’ve helped out the Lincoln Police Department a number of times on their tactical calls.”

The old armored vehicle will be returned to government surplus, according to Wagner.