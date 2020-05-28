New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Lincoln On Thursday
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–There are 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the Lancaster County total to 1,135 positive cases. The number of recoveries remained at 158 and 9 deaths have been reported.
Lincoln/Lancaster County interim Health Director Pat Lopez also discussed a new cluster of cases, this one at Universal Cold Storage which has reported a total of 31 COVID-19 cases. Many of the individuals who work at Universal Cold Storage are close contacts of people who work at the Smithfield Plant in Crete, Lopez said.
There are 319 total cases tied to the Smithfield Plant, according to the health department, 185 of those are employees. There are 27 cases tied to the Smart Chicken plant in Waverly, 18 of those cases are employees. There are also 27 cases tied to the Smithfield Plant in Lincoln, and 19 of those are employees.