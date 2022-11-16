New Results Show Lancaster County Attorney’s Race Remains Close

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–Updated election results are out from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office, and they keep open the slim possibility of a recount in one race.

Incumbent Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon leads State Senator Adam Morfeld 55,880 to 54,839, a margin of 1,041 votes. Nebraska law requires an automatic recount if the top candidate wins by less than one percent. Condon’s lead continues to hover around the one percent mark.

About 2,000 provisional and resolution ballots are yet to be counted….they’re expected to be finished by the end of the week. The new figures released Tuesday showed that just shy of 114,000 people voted in last Tuesday’s election, pushing the Lancaster County turnout up to 56.5 percent.

