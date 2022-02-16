New Statewide 911 System Rollout Beginning

LINCOLN, NE (FEBRUARY 16, 2022) – The State of Nebraska has begun implementation of Next
Generation 911 (NG911) as it connects the first of seven Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP)
regions to the state’s new Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESInet).
“We are excited to announce that the implementation of NG911 in Nebraska is underway with
the connection of the South-Central/Panhandle region of PSAPs to the ESInet,” said
Commissioner Mary Ridder, Dist.5. “This is a big step in the migration of the entire state to the
Nebraska Next Generation 911 Service System and it was made possible through the
collaboration of our public and private partners.”
In 2018, LB993 was signed into law continuing the 911 Service System Act and providing for
the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) to implement NG911 services in Nebraska.
NG911 is the transition of the current statewide Legacy 911 system to a secure Internet Protocol
(IP) based system, utilizing high-speed data connectivity (ESInet) capable of receiving
information to include voice, text, pictures and videos
“I am very excited about the Next Generation 911 deployment in the South-Central/Panhandle
region of Nebraska,” said Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller. “This will allow new technology
within 911 services to be available to our citizens as we move forward.”
With the migration of the South-Central/Panhandle region to the Nebraska 911 Service System,
20 of the 22 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in the region are receiving 911 calls
through a secure IP network (ESInet) which is the backbone of NG911. The remaining two
PSAPs will join the region as NG911 PSAPs in the coming weeks. While 911 voice calls are
being received in the region via the ESInet, additional NG911 services such as Geospatial Call
Routing (GIS), texting, pictures and video will be phased in as the implementation process
continues across the state.
Commissioner Ridder said, “We’ve laid the foundation for NG911 in Nebraska with the
migration of our first region. As we add regions, we will continue to realize the exciting services
available through our state’s NG911 Service System.”
The migration process will continue with a second PSAP region expected to migrate to the
ESInet in the March/April timeframe, with the goal of having all seven PSAP regions up and
running on the Nebraska NG911 Service System by the end of 2022.