No. 16 Creighton Volleyball Team Wins In Three Sets over Seton Hall

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Oct. 1)–Kiana Schmitt hit .765 and added a match-high four blocks to lead the No. 16 Creighton Volleyball team to its 15th consecutive sweep over Seton Hall on Sunday inside D.J. Sokol Arena. Scores of the Bluejay win were 25-13, 25-14, 25-14.

Creighton improved to 12-3 on the season and is tied for second place in the BIG EAST with a 3-1 record heading into Friday’s showdown against preseason favorite Marquette (8-7, 4-0 BIG EAST). Seton Hall fell to 8-7 (2-2 BIG EAST) with its second consecutive loss.

Schmitt’s .765 hitting percentage ranked as the fourth-best mark in program history by a player with 12 or more kills, but her second-best showing on the list behind her .812 efficiency (13-0-16) vs. High Point on Sept. 15th. The fifth-year senior’s performance helped spearhead a Bluejay attack that hit .388, with 44 kills and just six errors in 98 attacks. Schmitt’s four stuffs helped CU improve to 29-0 all-time when she has four or more blocks.

Creighton finished with 44 kills, five aces, 60 digs and five blocks on .388 hitting overall. Ellie Bolton had a team-best 14 digs and two aces while Kendra Wait closed with 29 assists, eight digs and four kills on .400 hitting.

Libero Anna Holland had 20 of SHU’s 45 digs, while Madeline Matheny owned eight kills to lead Seton Hall offensively. The Pirates hit .045 and finished with 23 kills, five aces, 45 digs and one block.

Creighton trailed 2-1 and 3-2 early in the first set but would not trail again. The Bluejays used a 7-2 surge to take a 15-8 lead in the first set and closed out the victory with a thunderous kill by Kiara Reinhardt. CU hit .406 in the opener and owned 19 digs in one of its most complete sets of the season to date.

Sydney Breissinger served an 8-0 run early in the second set as the Bluejays raced to a 10-2 lead. Creighton’s lead reached as large as 21-7 before taking a 2-0 lead into the intermission after a kill from Ava Martin. Martin had five kills and four digs in the second set and Schmitt pounded six kills on seven swings in the second set.

Sky McCune served CU to a 5-0 lead to open the third set and Martin later uncorked an 8-0 serving blitz that saw CU move in front 16-8. Ann Marie Remmes capped CU’s 38th straight October home victory with her sixth kill of the afternoon. Schmitt had kills on all five of her third set swings and added a pair of rejections in the finale.

Creighton and Marquette’s match on Friday will start at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on FloSports.