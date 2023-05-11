No COVID-19 Patients at Bryan’s Hospitals Since Beginning of Pandemic

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–Bryan Health officials on Wednesday announced a major milestone with no patients in their hospitals being treated for COVID-19.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Lincoln back in March 2020, Bryan Health has cared for roughly 4,200 COVID-19 patients. It comes just in time for the public health emergency for COVID in Lincoln and Lancaster County and nationally will end at midnight Thursday night/Friday morning.

The health department will continue to have a dashboard with COVID-19 data, and offer vaccines, testing and medication.