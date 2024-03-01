North Lincoln Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest For Weapons, Drugs and Driving a Stolen Car from Out-of-State

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 1)–Lincoln Police arrested a man early Friday morning, suspected of driving a stolen vehicle and having guns, ammo and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop off of 33rd and Cornhusker.

Captain Todd Kocian says this all stemmed from an improper turn a short time beforehand at 27th and Fairfield. Kocian says it was then when officers realized the 2013 Hyundai Elantra, which also had a stolen license plate on it out of Omaha.

A search of the car led to the seizure of over 2-and-a-half grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, a sawed-off shotgun and 200 rounds of ammo.

Captain Kocian said 38-year-old Mickey Huckleby of Lincoln was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and cited for theft by receiving stolen property, among other offenses.