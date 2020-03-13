NSAA Thursday Boys State Basketball Scoreboard
Class A
Bellevue West 55, Elkhorn 34
Omaha Westside 74, Omaha Creighton Prep 70
Millard South 62, Papillion-LaVista South 60
Omaha South 48, Omaha Central 47
Class B
Omaha Skutt 66, Norris 58
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 76. Wahoo 50
Scottsbluff 53, Alliance 38
Omaha Roncalli 60, Hastings 58, OT
Class C1
Hastings Adams Central 65, St. Paul 42
Ogallala 65, Kearney Catholic 52
Auburn 54, Ashland-Greenwood 48
Lincoln Christian 44, Wayne 38
Class C2
Grand Island Central Catholic 41, Palmyra 38
Yutan 63, Ponca 56, 2OT
BRLD 71, Doniphan-Trumbull 46
Sutton 55, Centennial 48, OT
Class D1
North Platte St. Pat’s 57, Pleasanton 48, OT
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 75, Paxton 47
Humphrey/Linsday Holy Family 71, Fullerton 53
Osmond 50, Southern Valley 49
Class D2
Humphrey St. Francis 57, Randolph 46
Mullen 51, O’Neill St. Mary’s 49
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Johnson-Brock 40
Parkview Christian 65, Loomis 49