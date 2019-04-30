NSP Arrests Driver Following Pursuit Near Waverly

At approximately 6:45 a.m., NSP dispatchers received a report of an eastbound vehicle traveling at more than 100 miles per hour and passing vehicles on the shoulder of I-80. Minutes later, a trooper observed the same vehicle traveling at 93 miles per hour as it was entering Waverly on Highway 6, which is a 45 miles per hour zone.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated as the vehicle turned south onto 140th street in Waverly and proceeded into neighborhoods. The vehicle eventually turned westbound on Amberly Road and then eastbound on Highway 6 to reenter Waverly. The suspect vehicle was then forced to stop because of other traffic on the road and was pinned-in by the trooper’s vehicle.

The driver, Jacob Eilers, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested for an outstanding warrant, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no vehicle registration, and numerous traffic violations. Eilers was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

