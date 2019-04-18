NSP Conducts Multiple Drug Arrests

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested eight people and seized numerous controlled substances during several recent traffic stops.

On Wednesday morning, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a car heading eastbound for speeding. During stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and found approximately 50 pounds of marijuana concealed in two trash bags. The driver, Joshua Garrett, 25, and passengers, Natalya Garrett, 21, and Morgan Dismuke, 23, all of Omaha, were arrested for possession of marijuana.

Wednesday evening, a trooper stopped a truck for failure to signal a turn at the Interstate 80 exit near Utica. During the traffic stop, the odor of marijuana was detected. A search of the vehicle revealed 2,760 units of THC vape oil. The driver, Colin Bode, 47, of Pennsylvania, and passenger, Manuel Jardine, 73, of Hawaii, were both arrested for possession of marijuana.

That same evening on Wednesday, a trooper observed a car fail to signal a turn at the intersection of Road 755 and Road 426 in Dawson County. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. A search revealed 18 ounces of marijuana, 100 THC edibles, 22 grams of THC wax, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Nicholas Herko, 29, of Lockport, New York, and passenger, Savannah Bixler, 35, of Tuscon, Arizona, were arrested for drug offenses. Bixler attempted to bite multiple troopers and tried to spit on a trooper and was also lodged for resisting arrest.

Thursday morning a trooper observed an eastbound SUV speeding near in Lincoln. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and searched the vehicle. The trooper found 93 pounds of high grade marijuana, over 1 pound of shatter, 1,827 THC vape pens, a small amount of THC edibles, and a handgun. The driver, Karmel Thomas, 40, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and other changes.

