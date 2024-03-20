NU Board of Regents Name Gold as Presidential Candidate

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–The top pick for the University of Nebraska’s next president is UNMC chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold, the NU Board of Regents announced on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Regent Jim Scheer said Gold is a “dynamite fit” for the job and he met the nine core leadership pillars Regents were looking for. That includes being a proven leader, strategic thinker, committed to “One Nebraska,” political acumen, being a fundraiser; prioritizes higher education, academic and research excellence; along with values in diversity and inclusion, intercollegiate athletics and academic health science and making the university a global leader.

Omaha Regent Elizabeth O’Connor said that Dr. Gold is a proven leader and committed to “One Nebraska.”

“The university is currently at a crossroads. We are facing incredible challenges but also incredible opportunities. As an experienced leader in education, I firmly believe that Dr. Gold is poised to help us take advantage of these opportunities and to build a university for Nebraska’s future,” Regent O’Connor said.

The regents’ next meeting is set for April 19, and under NU’s process for hiring presidents, the finalist or priority candidate must visit each of NU’s campuses and have a 30-day vetting period.

The regents also thanked interim University of Nebraska president Chris Kabourek for his time serving in the role. Kabourek is the university’s senior vice president and chief financial officer and served the role as interim president since Jan. 1.