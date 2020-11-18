NWU ATHLETICS: American Rivers Conference Lays Out Schedules For Winter, Fall To Spring Sports
LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics Nov. 18)–The American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) Wednesday announced winter schedules and schedules for the fall sports that were moved to the spring. All schedules were approved by the conference’s Presidents Council after recommendations from coaches and directors of athletics from the nine conference schools.
The safety and well-being of student-athletes remains the primary goal of the A-R-C. The announcement of schedules is to aid student-athletes, families, coaches, and campuses in planning. The Presidents Council and conference leadership will continue to monitor state and local guidance on the coronavirus. Decisions related to all athletics schedules will be subject to the realities of the pandemic as the coming winter and spring seasons approach.
Winter schedules were announced for women’s and men’s basketball, women’s and men’s track & field, and wrestling. The fall-to-spring sports of football, women’s and men’s soccer, and volleyball also were adopted.
The basketball schedule is slated to start January 23 with a round-robin of eight conference games. Due to the limited schedule, the Presidents Council approved nine-team conference tournaments the week of March 1. The one-year exception expands the tournaments from their usual number of six teams.
Like cross country this fall, the conference intends to conduct four indoor track and field triangular meets that lead into the conference championships March 5 and 6 at Wartburg College. Similarly, the conference intends to conduct a series of four wrestling triangulars, creating a round-robin.
As of today, the NCAA plans to conduct winter championships but those events are not guaranteed. Division III canceled fall championships on August 5.
Volleyball would be the first fall-to-spring sport to take the court with first matches scheduled February 20. A full round-robin is planned and there will not be a conference tournament. Women’s and men’s soccer have round-robins planned, beginning March 27. Again, there will be no conference tournament.
A-R-C football has each school scheduled for three games. Due to how the schedule is structured, the University of Dubuque is scheduled for a fourth game. It will be against Coe College.
In all sports, schools are permitted to schedule non-conference contests as long as the opponent complies with COVID protocols that are equal to those required by the conference.
Statement from NWU President Darrin Good
“I’m so pleased that the men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis teams had the opportunity to compete safely this fall, and the women’s and men’s swim seasons are now successfully underway,” said Nebraska Wesleyan President Darrin Good. “I know many of us are eager for the return of even more athletic competitions on our campus. Sports provide outstanding experiences and outcomes for our student athletes and create energy and school spirit for our entire campus community.”
Nebraska Wesleyan University Sports Schedules
|Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|April 3
|Buena Vista
|Lincoln, Neb.
|April 10
|Central
|Lincoln, Neb.
|April 17
|at Coe
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Volleyball Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|February 20
|Loras
|Lincoln, Neb.
|February 23
|Buena Vista
|Lincoln, Neb.
|February 27
|at Luther
|Decorah, Iowa
|March 3
|Central
|Lincoln, Neb.
|March 6
|at Dubuque
|Dubuque, Iowa
|March 9
|at Simpson
|Indianola, Iowa
|March 13
|Wartburg
|Lincoln, Neb.
|March 17
|at Coe
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Men & Women Soccer Schedules
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|March 27
|at Loras
|Dubuque, Iowa
|March 30
|Coe
|Lincoln, Neb.
|April 3
|Dubuque
|Lincoln, Neb.
|April 7
|at Buena Vista
|Storm Lake, Iowa
|April 10
|Luther
|Lincoln, Neb.
|April 13
|at Central
|Pella, Iowa
|April 21
|Simpson
|Lincoln, Neb.
|April 24
|at Wartburg
|Waverly, Iowa
|Men’s Basketball Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Jan. 23
|at Wartburg
|Waverly, Iowa
|Jan. 27
|Simpson
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Jan. 30
|Dubuque
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Feb. 3
|at Buena Vista
|Storm Lake, Iowa
|Feb. 6
|at Loras
|Dubuque, Iowa
|Feb. 13
|Coe
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Feb. 17
|Central
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Feb. 20
|at Luther
|Decorah, Iowa
|March 1
|A-R-C Tournament (Play-in Game)
|
|March 2
|A-R-C Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|
|March 4
|A-R-C Tournament (Semifinals)
|
|March 6
|A-R-C Tournament (Championship)
|
|Women’s Basketball Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Jan. 23
|Wartburg
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Jan. 27
|at Simpson
|Indianola, Iowa
|Jan. 30
|at Dubuque
|Dubuque, Iowa
|Feb. 3
|Buena Vista
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Feb. 6
|Loras
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Feb. 13
|at Coe
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Feb. 17
|at Central
|Pella, Iowa
|Feb. 20
|Luther
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Mar. 1
|A-R-C Tournament (Play-in Game)
|
|Mar. 2
|A-R-C Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|
|Mar. 4
|A-R-C Tournament (Semifinals)
|
|Mar. 6
|A-R-C Tournament (Championship)
|
|Wrestling Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Jan. 23
|NWU Triangular (Buena Vista/Simpson)
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Jan. 30
|at Central Triangular (Central/Dubuque)
|Pella, Iowa
|Feb. 6
|at Coe Triangular (Coe/Luther)
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Feb. 13
|at Wartburg Triangular (Wartburg/Loras)
|Waverly, Iowa
|Feb. 27
|at NCAA III Lower Midwest Regional
|TBA
|March 13
|at NCAA III Championships
|TBA
|Indoor Track & Field Schedule
|Date
|Meet
|Location
|Feb. 6
|at Buena Vista Triangular (Buena Vista/Luther)
|Storm Lake, Iowa
|Feb. 13
|at Central Triangular (Central/Dubuque)
|Pella, Iowa
|Feb. 20
|at Wartburg Triangular (Wartburg/Loras)
|Waverly, Iowa
|Feb. 27
|NWU Triangular (Coe/Simpson)
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Mar. 5
|at A-R-C Women’s Championship
|Waverly, Iowa
|Mar. 6
|at A-R-C Men’s Championship
|Waverly, Iowa
|Mar. 13
|at NCAA III Indoor Track & Field Championships
|TBA