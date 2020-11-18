      Weather Alert

NWU ATHLETICS: American Rivers Conference Lays Out Schedules For Winter, Fall To Spring Sports

Nov 18, 2020 @ 11:21am

LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics Nov. 18)–The American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) Wednesday announced winter schedules and schedules for the fall sports that were moved to the spring. All schedules were approved by the conference’s Presidents Council after recommendations from coaches and directors of athletics from the nine conference schools.

The safety and well-being of student-athletes remains the primary goal of the A-R-C. The announcement of schedules is to aid student-athletes, families, coaches, and campuses in planning. The Presidents Council and conference leadership will continue to monitor state and local guidance on the coronavirus. Decisions related to all athletics schedules will be subject to the realities of the pandemic as the coming winter and spring seasons approach.

Winter schedules were announced for women’s and men’s basketball, women’s and men’s track & field, and wrestling. The fall-to-spring sports of football, women’s and men’s soccer, and volleyball also were adopted.

The basketball schedule is slated to start January 23 with a round-robin of eight conference games. Due to the limited schedule, the Presidents Council approved nine-team conference tournaments the week of March 1. The one-year exception expands the tournaments from their usual number of six teams.

Like cross country this fall, the conference intends to conduct four indoor track and field triangular meets that lead into the conference championships March 5 and 6 at Wartburg College. Similarly, the conference intends to conduct a series of four wrestling triangulars, creating a round-robin.

As of today, the NCAA plans to conduct winter championships but those events are not guaranteed. Division III canceled fall championships on August 5.

Volleyball would be the first fall-to-spring sport to take the court with first matches scheduled February 20. A full round-robin is planned and there will not be a conference tournament. Women’s and men’s soccer have round-robins planned, beginning March 27. Again, there will be no conference tournament.

A-R-C football has each school scheduled for three games. Due to how the schedule is structured, the University of Dubuque is scheduled for a fourth game. It will be against Coe College.

In all sports, schools are permitted to schedule non-conference contests as long as the opponent complies with COVID protocols that are equal to those required by the conference.

Statement from NWU President Darrin Good

“I’m so pleased that the men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis teams had the opportunity to compete safely this fall, and the women’s and men’s swim seasons are now successfully underway,” said Nebraska Wesleyan President Darrin Good. “I know many of us are eager for the return of even more athletic competitions on our campus. Sports provide outstanding experiences and outcomes for our student athletes and create energy and school spirit for our entire campus community.”

Nebraska Wesleyan University Sports Schedules

Football Schedule
Date Opponent Location
April 3 Buena Vista Lincoln, Neb.
April 10 Central Lincoln, Neb.
April 17 at Coe Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Volleyball Schedule
Date Opponent Location
February 20 Loras Lincoln, Neb.
February 23 Buena Vista Lincoln, Neb.
February 27 at Luther Decorah, Iowa
March 3 Central Lincoln, Neb.
March 6 at Dubuque Dubuque, Iowa
March 9 at Simpson Indianola, Iowa
March 13 Wartburg Lincoln, Neb.
March 17 at Coe Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Men & Women Soccer Schedules
Date Opponent Location
March 27 at Loras Dubuque, Iowa
March 30 Coe Lincoln, Neb.
April 3 Dubuque Lincoln, Neb.
April 7 at Buena Vista Storm Lake, Iowa
April 10 Luther Lincoln, Neb.
April 13 at Central Pella, Iowa
April 21 Simpson Lincoln, Neb.
April 24 at Wartburg Waverly, Iowa

Men’s Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Jan. 23 at Wartburg Waverly, Iowa
Jan. 27 Simpson Lincoln, Neb.
Jan. 30 Dubuque Lincoln, Neb.
Feb. 3 at Buena Vista Storm Lake, Iowa
Feb. 6 at Loras Dubuque, Iowa
Feb. 13 Coe Lincoln, Neb.
Feb. 17 Central Lincoln, Neb.
Feb. 20 at Luther Decorah, Iowa
March 1 A-R-C Tournament (Play-in Game)
March 2 A-R-C Tournament (Quarterfinals)
March 4 A-R-C Tournament (Semifinals)
March 6 A-R-C Tournament (Championship)

Women’s Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Jan. 23 Wartburg Lincoln, Neb.
Jan. 27 at Simpson Indianola, Iowa
Jan. 30 at Dubuque Dubuque, Iowa
Feb. 3 Buena Vista Lincoln, Neb.
Feb. 6 Loras Lincoln, Neb.
Feb. 13 at Coe Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Feb. 17 at Central Pella, Iowa
Feb. 20 Luther Lincoln, Neb.
Mar. 1 A-R-C Tournament (Play-in Game)
Mar. 2 A-R-C Tournament (Quarterfinals)
Mar. 4 A-R-C Tournament (Semifinals)
Mar. 6 A-R-C Tournament (Championship)

Wrestling Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Jan. 23 NWU Triangular (Buena Vista/Simpson) Lincoln, Neb.
Jan. 30 at Central Triangular (Central/Dubuque) Pella, Iowa
Feb. 6 at Coe Triangular (Coe/Luther) Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Feb. 13 at Wartburg Triangular (Wartburg/Loras) Waverly, Iowa
Feb. 27 at NCAA III Lower Midwest Regional TBA
March 13 at NCAA III Championships TBA

Indoor Track & Field Schedule
Date Meet Location
Feb. 6 at Buena Vista Triangular (Buena Vista/Luther) Storm Lake, Iowa
Feb. 13 at Central Triangular (Central/Dubuque) Pella, Iowa
Feb. 20 at Wartburg Triangular (Wartburg/Loras) Waverly, Iowa
Feb. 27 NWU Triangular (Coe/Simpson) Lincoln, Neb.
Mar. 5 at A-R-C Women’s Championship Waverly, Iowa
Mar. 6 at A-R-C Men’s Championship Waverly, Iowa
Mar. 13 at NCAA III Indoor Track & Field Championships TBA