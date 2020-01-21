NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Prairie Wolves Move Into Top Ten In Rankings
LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics)-– The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team is ranked No. 10 in the seventh D3hoops.com NCAA III Top 25 poll that was released on Monday night (Jan. 20). The Prairie Wolves moved back into the top ten after spending last week at the No. 11 spot.
Swarthmore, with a 15-0 record, is the unanimous No. 1 team this week garnering all 25 first place votes. St. John’s moved up to No. 2 in the rankings with their 14-1 overall record, their only was to Nebraska Wesleyan in the opening game of the season. Rounding out the top five are Randlph-Macon, Elmhurst and Colby which moved up seven spots from 12th to No. 5.
Nebraska Wesleyan earned 398 total points to get back into the top ten. Only five teams remained in the same spot in the poll from last week with several changes occurring.
The Prairie Wolves, now 15-2 overall, went through the first half of the American Rivers Conference undefeated. They begin the second half of the round robin schedule on Saturday (Jan. 25) by hosting Wartburg College at 7 pm in Snyder Arena.
D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, Week 7