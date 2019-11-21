NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Schimonitz Earns Spot On Team of The Week Honor
LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics Nov. 21)–Nebraska Wesleyan University senior men’s Nate Schimonitz was one of five players placed on the D3hoops.com NCAA III Men’s Basketball Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware. The national team of the week consists of five players with the top performances over the first two weeks of the season.
Schimonitz (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep), who was selected the USBWA National Player of the Week in the opening week, has been the American Rivers Conference Player of the Week in each of the first two weeks of the year.
In four games, Schimonitz is averaging 29.8 points per game while shooting 65.8 percent from the field. He has posted two double-doubles on the year and scored over 30 points in two games.
Against 12th-ranked Saint John’s, he posted a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds. Last weekend in a win over McMurry, Schimonitz scored a season-high 35 points and finished with 10 assists.
Joining Schimonitz on the National Team of the Week were Jake Ross from Springfield at guard, Equan Ards of UW-Whitewater, Jordan Rawls from Allegheny and Gabe Leifer of Yeshiva at the forward spots.
This is the second time in his career that Schimonitz has been placed on the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week.
8th-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan (4-0) plays in the Midway Classic this weekend in Chicago, Ill. They open the weekend with a rematch of last season’s NCAA III Tournament 2nd Round game facing 15th-ranked St. Thomas (2-1) on Saturday (Nov. 23) at 4 pm.