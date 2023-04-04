Ohio Man Wanted For Pennsylvania Murder Arrested In Nebraska

SEWARD–(KFOR Apr. 4)–A man from Youngstown, Ohio suspected of murder in Pennsylvania over the weekend was arrested by Seward County Sheriff’s investigators in Nebraska.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the Interdiction Task Force pulled over a Dodge Journey that was heading westbound on I-80 Sunday. The reason for the traffic stop was vehicle and traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver claimed to have no photo identification and provided a false name and date of birth to the deputy.

A check of the vehicle registration indicated the registered owner was wanted for first degree murder out of Pennsylvania. Through continuing investigation, the sheriff’s office determined the driver to be 27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr. Harrison was wanted for killing a 21-year-old man early Saturday morning in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Harrison was booked into the Seward County Detention Center pending further extradition process.