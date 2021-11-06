One More Death From Covid-19 Reported Friday

(KFOR News Lincoln, NE November 6, 2021) Lincoln reported another death from Covid-19 Friday…she was a woman in her 80’s who was in a hospital at the time she died, and was vaccinated. Her death brought the Lancaster County Pandemic Death toll to 318. The health department also reported 125 new cases of the virus Friday.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 81 with 46 from Lancaster County (3 on ventilators) and 35 from other communities (11 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: low orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through November 24 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations unless otherwise noted):
Vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 are by appointment only.
Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics for this age group at local high schools and other locations in the city and county. Parents and guardians can now complete the quick and simple registration process and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD is also contacting those with children already in the registration system to schedule an appointment. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200.