One Person Died In Tuesday Morning Fire Inside NW Lincoln Mobile Home

Lincoln firefighters do overhaul work after a deadly fire Tuesday morning inside of mobile home in the 2800 block of NW. 6th St. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 9)—One person died in a fire Tuesday morning at a northwest Lincoln mobile home.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman said firefighters were called to the 2800 block of NW 6th Street shortly after 8:30am by a home health care worker that saw fire coming from the home. Fire crews found a lot of smoke and a small fire in the front area of the mobile home. One person was found deceased, according to Lierman. The victim apparently used an oxygen tank.

Of the six cats inside, five were rescued and given oxygen and first aid by firefighters. They are now in the care of Animal Control while a sixth cat hasn’t not been fire.

Lierman said the response was upgraded to a two-alarm incident because of the victim being trapped.

What caused the fire is still under investigation, and the name of the victim has not been released.