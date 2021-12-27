Opportunities For Recycling Christmas Trees, Lights Around Lincoln Through Mid-January

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced the availability of several programs for Christmas tree and light recycling through mid-January 2022.
The City will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites Dec. 25 through Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at these locations:
All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 35th year for the City’s tree recycling service. The effort is a collaboration between the LTU Solid Waste Management Division and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Boy Scout Troop 8 will provide tree pickup service December 26 and 31, and January 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2022. To schedule a pickup, visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.
The ninth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive runs now through January 10, 2022. A portion of funds raised from the copper extracted from the lights benefit the Eastridge Elementary PTO, the Lincoln Firefighters Operation Warm and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program Booster Club. Drop off locations include:
No boxes, brown paper sacks, plastic bags, ornaments, artificial trees or household trash are permitted. Lights attached to garland and wreaths are only accepted in the Eastridge Elementary parking lot and should be placed in boxes next to the collection bin. Visit scrapcentralrecycling.com/light-drive for more information.
Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree disposal. The Solid Waste Management Division reminds residents that holiday lights must not be placed in curbside recycling bins or deposited at community recycling sites.
For more information on the City recycling program, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.