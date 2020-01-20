Oscar-Nominated Short Films Opening At The Ross
LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 20)-In a program supported by the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, The Ross will begin screening Oscar-Nominated Short Films Friday, January 31.
Presented by Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures, audiences will have a chance to watch the critically acclaimed films before the Academy Awards take place on February 9.
The films go into theaters around the world shortly after nominations are announced and are not released anywhere else until a few days before the awards ceremony, when they are also made available via on demand platforms. Each nominee is released in one of three distinct feature-length compilations according to their category of nomination: Live Action, Animation, or Documentary.
The program runs through Thursday, February 13, and show times are available at www.TheRoss.org.