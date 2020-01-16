Overnight Fire Causes $75,000 in Damage
LINCOLN (KFOR NEWS – 1/16/2019) — Four people have been left without a home after an overnight fire caused $75,000 to a South Lincoln home. Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 5210 Meredeth Street early Thursday morning on reports of smoke and flames pouring from the home’s attached garage. The home was evacuated, and LFR were quickly able to contain the fire to the garage.
LFR spokesperson Nancy Crist commended the firefighters, saying that fire crews fought the flames in spite of adverse weather. Because of the low temperatures, water that was being used to fight the fire was freezing on the structure.
Once the fire was extinguished, investigators were able to assess damages to the house. Though the fire was contained to the garage, smoke damaged much of the rest of the home, forcing all four residents from the home, and causing an estimated $75,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.