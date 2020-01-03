Panel Selected To Hear Death Penalty Case For Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail (center) escorted by deputies into Saline County District Court for his arraignment on Friday, July 13, 2018. (Courtesy of 10/11 Now)
WILBER–(KFOR Jan. 3)–A three-judge sentencing panel will hear the death penalty case for convicted murderer Aubrey Trail.
The Nebraska Judicial Branch announced Friday that Saline County Judge Vicky Johnson, the same judge that heard Trail’s murder trial, will be the presiding judge on the panel.
Justices Julie Smith and Michael Smith, who were randomly selected, will also serve on the panel to determine if Trail gets the death penalty. Trail was convicted of first-degree murder on July 10 for killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln in November 2017.