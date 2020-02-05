Patients of Coronavirus Expected To Arrive In Nebraska To Be Put Into Quarantine
LINCOLN–Feb. 5—The Center for Disease Control released additional information on Wednesday about a group of people that will be held in coronavirus quarantine in Nebraska. On Tuesday, it was released that 70 people will be held at Camp Ashland.
The CDC said on Wednesday several planes will arrive in the U.S. from Wuhan, China, and one will touch down at Eppley Airfield in Omaha sometime this week.
“These planes will be met by a team of CDC personnel deployed there to assess the health of the passengers. The passengers have been screened, monitored and evaluated by medical and public health personnel every step of the way, including before takeoff and during the flight. CDC staff will conduct risk assessments to ensure the health of each traveler, including temperature checks and observing for respiratory symptoms,” according to the CDC.
The passengers will be issued quarantine orders and will continue for up to 14 days, beginning on the day the flight left Wuhan.
“CDC will work with the state and local public health departments to transport any passenger exhibiting symptoms to a hospital for further evaluation,” according to a release by the CDC. “We continue to believe the immediate risk of coronavirus exposure to the general public is low, however, CDC is undertaking these measures to help keep that risk low. CDC is taking these measures to fully assess and care for these passengers to protect them, their loved ones.”
On Tuesday, the Nebraska National Guard said three buildings, totaling 85 individual rooms, could be used without displacing any military personnel from normal operations and training.
These buildings were untouched by the flood last March due to their elevated design.
According to the release by the National Guard, the quarantined individuals will be in separate areas from military personnel for the duration of their stay and monitored regularly by medical professionals for any signs of illness.
“The health and safety of our Soldiers and Airmen, as well as our families and neighbors, is always our greatest priority,” a spokesperson said in the release.