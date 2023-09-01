Permitless Conceal Carry In Nebraska Starts Saturday

A bill Nebraska lawmakers approved last spring that does away with the permitting process for carrying a concealed handgun will go into effect Saturday.

LB 77 was signed by Governor Jim Pillen in April and allows Nebraska residents ages 21 and older, not otherwise prohibited by law, to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. City officials in Lincoln have put out additional information about LB 77 taking effect and where carrying concealed guns are not allowed.

The City of Lincoln Law Department notified residents that weapons remain prohibited on City property, including buildings, libraries and parks, per an executive order signed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird September 1.

The executive order mirrors resolutions recently passed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Public Building Commission and the West Haymarket JPA that clarify their policies in response to LB77. Residents are encouraged to review the resolutions: Public Building Commission, West Haymarket JPA .

Lincoln Police have the following reminders for gun owners.

Understand the law and know where concealed handguns are prohibited: The passage of LB77 resulted in numerous amendments and repeals of State statutes. There are many locations where concealed handguns are prohibited. Residents are asked to familiarize themselves with LB77 and Neb. Rev. Stat. §28-1201 to §28-1206 available at nebraskalegislature.gov.

Enroll in a firearms safety course: LPD recommends that those who plan to carry a concealed handgun take a firearms safety course. An understanding of how various firearms operate and how to safely handle them is critical to safe operation and may reduce the risk of a mishap.

Under LB77, the City of Lincoln is prohibited from regulating the ownership, possession, storage, transportation, sale, or transfer of firearms or other weapons, except as expressly provided by state law. LB77 also renders null and void any local ordinance, permit, or regulation that violates the new law.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said banks, courthouses and schools are other examples of places where people won’t be able to carry a concealed gun. The penalty for carrying a concealed handgun into a prohibited location is Class III Misdemeanor for a first offense, punishable by up to three months in jail and/or a $500 fine. A second offense is a Class I Misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

If someone doesn’t inform law enforcement or medical personnel they are carrying concealed handgun, a violation is a Class III Misdemeanor for a first offense, a Class I Misdemeanor for a second offense and a Class IV Felony for a third or subsequent offense.

To see the complete details of LB 77, you can click the following link to read. Nebraska Legislative Bill 77