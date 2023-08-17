Pillen Releases Details on Plans for New State Prison

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 17)–Governor Jim Pillen and Nebraska Department of Corrections director Rob Jeffreys on Thursday afternoon announced plans to build a new state prison on the northeastern outskirts of Lincoln’s current city limits.

The state of Nebraska paid $17-million on an option for over 300 acres of land at 112th and Adams and Pillen said the decision was made “internally.” The Nebraska Legislature has not yet been briefed on this location.

Jeffreys told reporters Thursday afternoon the 112th and Adams location was one of 70 sites reviewed, with the current workforce being a factor. Many staff members will be able to segue over to the new facility.

Governor Pillen mentioned that he’s not considering any sentencing reforms to reduce overcrowding in Nebraska’s prison system. He says the state hasn’t talked with homeowners in the area about the proposed new state prison but did add there were conversations with city officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM101.5/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.