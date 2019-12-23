Pius X Boys, Fremont Girls Top Seeds In HAC Basketball Tournament
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 23)–Lincoln Pius X boys and Fremont girls have each received the number one seed in the upcoming Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament, which runs Dec. 28-Dec. 31, with three play-in games on Dec. 27, the conference released on Sunday.
Pius X awaits the winner of Friday’s play-in game between eighth-seed Lincoln Northeast against No. 9 Lincoln High in a 12:45pm Saturday match up at Lincoln North Star.
On the girls side, Fremont will face the winner of Friday’s play-in game between No. 8 Lincoln North Star and No. 9 Grand Island at 12:45pm Saturday at Lincoln Southwest.
The full brackets are posted below.
HAC Boys Tourney Bracket
HAC Girls Tourney Bracket