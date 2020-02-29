      Weather Alert

Pius X, East, Southwest, Norris, Christian and Malcolm All Make Girls State Tourney Field

Feb 29, 2020 @ 10:08am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 29)–Six Lincoln area girls basketball teams will be among the field of 48, when the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament gets underway Thursday, Mar. 5 in Lincoln.

In Class A at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, No. 8 seed Lincoln Southwest will face No. 1 seed Millard South at 2pm, then Lincoln Pius X, a No. 4 seed, will take on No. 5 seed North Platte at 3:45pm, while No. 3 seed Lincoln East will square off against No. 6 Papillion-LaVista at 8:45pm.

Norris is a No. 8 seed in Class B and will take on top-seed Crete at 9am inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lincoln Christian is the No. 1 seed in Class C1 and will square off against No. 8 Malcolm at 9am over at the Devaney Center.

We’ll have coverage of at least five of the area teams on the first day of action on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com, along with ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com. Plus more coverage of Lincoln area teams remaining in the tournament.

Below is the full bracket.

NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Bracket