Plan Announced for Expanded Local Food System in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(News Release July 17)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird unveiled Lincoln’s new Local Food System Plan, designed to make the local food system more resilient, enhance supports for farmers and producers who sell to the Lincoln market, and increase equitable access to fresh, affordable and nutritious foods.

A 10-member Community Committee on Local Food engaged over 800 area residents and food producers in late 2022 through public meetings and surveys to determine local food-based priorities and how they could be addressed. Completed in Spring 2023, the Local Food System Plan is designed to enhance Lincoln’s food system via four main goals:

Increase and ensure access to healthy food

Invest in the local food and farm community to increase local food production

Promote food production methods that protect the environment

Reduce food waste

“Lincoln’s new Local Food System Plan will position our community to reap the benefits of a thriving local food system – supporting local farmers, expanding markets, creating jobs, increasing food security, improving health outcomes, reducing carbon emissions, and instilling a sense of pride in our community,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

Joining Mayor Gaylor Baird were Megan McGuffey, Community Crops Program Coordinator; Nash Leef, Salt Creek Farmers’ Cooperative Worker-Owner; Eric Schafer, President of Telesis, the parent company to local restaurants Lazlo’s and Fireworks; Nash Leef, worker-owner of Salt Creek Farmers’ Cooperative; and Chef Nazim Khan, Bryan Medical Center Executive Chef; and Tim Rinne, founder of Hawley Hamlet.

McGuffey, co-chair of the Community Committee on Local Food, said the local food plan helps address some of the biggest challenges community crops organizers see daily, from expanding land access so more people can grow food to helping open markets so local farmers can build successful businesses. Prioritizing local food production can also help protect the community from unpredictable events that threaten food security, she said.

“Even in the agricultural powerhouse of Nebraska, over 90% of the food we eat each day comes from outside the state,” McGuffey said. “We can secure Lincoln and Lancaster County’s future by planning for a better and more localized food system today.”