Police Recover Stolen Vehicle, Seize Oxycodone Pills While Working a Parking Violation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 29)–Lincoln Police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a 27-year-old woman suspected of having it, after an officer saw it illegally parked Thursday afternoon near 12th and Claremont.

Investigators say the officer ran a check of the license plates and found out it was stolen on Wednesday from a home near 52nd and Benton. Another officer arrived to help, when Brandy Finch got out of the driver’s side and ran off. She was arrested following a brief pursuit, after initially providing a false name.

Officers found her purse inside the vehicle, containing 10 oxycodone pills. Finch was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.