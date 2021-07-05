Portion Of Holdrege Street To Close Tuesday July 6th

(KFOR News Lincoln, NE July 5, 2021) Beginning Tuesday, July 6, Holdrege Street between North 87th and North 95th streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move arterial street improvement project. Access to homes in this area will be maintained. The detour is North 84th Street to “O” Street to North 98th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by November 1.
This growth project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow by reconstructing and widening the street to accommodate the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Holdrege Street and Cedar Cove Road. Americans with Disabilities Act accessible sidewalks, street lighting and storm drainage will also be completed as part of this project.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. For more information on street closures, contact James Puls, LTU, at 402-525-5641 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures