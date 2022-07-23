Portion Of North 13th Street To Close July 25

(KFOR Lincoln July 23, 2022) Beginning Monday, July 25, North 13th Street from “O” to “P” streets will be closed for building maintenance work. North 13th Street will be closed to traffic and street parking. Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 29.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.