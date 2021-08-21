Portion of Rokeby Road to Close Monday August 23

(KFOR News Lincoln, NE August 21, 2021) Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, August 23, Rokeby Road between South 70th and Friedman streets will be closed for warranty pavement repairs. The sidewalks in the area will remain open. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 3.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.