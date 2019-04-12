Portion of South Street Closed

LINCOLN–(News Release, April 12)–Starting at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, South Street, from Park Boulevard to Folsom Street, will be closed through 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, for emergency repair on a private water service line.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, although separate detours for eastbound and westbound traffic will be posted. Access to Sherman Field and local businesses will be maintained.

Lincoln residents are reminded to exercise caution around construction crews. The Transportation and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during the project.

For information on the project, contact Shane Dostal, Public Works and Utilities, at 402-525-7852. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile application.