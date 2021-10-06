Possible COVID Connected Death In NE Prison

(KFOR NEWS October 6, 2021) An inmate in his 40s has died with COVID.
Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Scott Frakes, says the inmate died Tuesday at a hospital in Lincoln. He tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized.
For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced on charges out of Lancaster County that included possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, child abuse and assault.
The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
READ MORE: Lincoln’s Risk Of Covid Spread Remains High — Booster Dose Clinics Being Offered