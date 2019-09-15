Prison Terms For Two Omaha Men On Seperate Child Pornography Cases
Courtesy of 1011 Now.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP Sept 15.) – Federal prosecutors for Nebraska have announced prison terms for two Omaha men convicted in separate child pornography cases. Officials say 36-year-old Chad Pedersen was sentence Friday to more than seven years in federal prison for receiving child pornography. Searches of Pedersen’s online accounts and home were executed after he sought access to a dummy child pornography site set up by undercover officers In another case, 31-year-old Thomas Mawhiney was sentenced Friday to 6 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.Police say he was offering to share child porn images from a computer address traced to his home. Investigators say both men had numerous images of child porn involving infants and toddlers.
READ MORE: Nebraska Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence for Malik Stelly