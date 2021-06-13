Proposed City Budget Focuses on Restoration and Renewal With No Increase In Property Tax Rate

LINCOLN–(News Release June 13)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said her proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year invests in services, programs, and infrastructure that will fuel economic recovery and grow a thriving future for Lincoln. She said those investments can be made without increasing the property tax rate because of four factors during the past year:
The Mayor will present her proposal to the City Council at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 14.
“Last year, as we crafted the budget, we made smart and tough choices to keep the community safe and healthy as well as deal with the economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “In the face of these extraordinary challenges, we met the moment. Now, as we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, this year’s budget focuses on the future – a future of restoration and renewal.”
The City adopted a two-year budget cycle in 2012, but last year, Mayor Gaylor Baird asked the City Council to take action to allow one-year budgets for 2020-21 and 2021-22 to enable city to more adequately respond to changing revenues and community needs.
Gaylor Baird said the budget reflects these five values and objectives and includes the following:
Protect the health and safety of all Lincoln families
Grow a vibrant city economy and quality of life
Create a more equitable and inclusive community
Build a strong and resilient Lincoln
Foster innovative and excellent City operations
The city’s property tax levy will remain at 31.980 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That equates to $576 in City property tax for the owner of a $180,000 home. Out of every property tax dollar the City’s share is about 16 cents. The total tax-funded budget is increasing from $210.95 million in the current fiscal year to $224.5 million in 2021-2021.
The number of city employees has increased only 13.5 FTEs from 2,245.5 FTEs in 2005-2006 to 2,259 FTEs in 2021-22, despite Lincoln adding more than 45,000 residents during that time.
The City Council’s public hearing on the budget is Monday, August 3, and the Council is scheduled to adopt the budget August 24. More information on the City budget is available at finance.lincoln.ne.gov.