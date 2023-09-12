Public Service Commission to Investigate Phone Carriers For 911 Service Outage

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 12)–Two major 911 outages recently involving telecommunication providers Lumen and Windstream are now going to be investigated by the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Dan Watermeier is the chair of the Public Service Commission and said in a statement to KFOR News those recent disruptions were “unacceptable.” The Lumen investigation will determine why the outage of 911 service happened over such a wide area of Nebraska.

The Windstream investigation will find out why a fire and loss of electricity at the downtown Lincoln facility resulted in the loss of 911 service for a large part of southeast Nebraska.