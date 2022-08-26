Racial Slur, Graphic Drawing Carved On School Playground Equipment

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 26)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported vandalism to some playground equipment at an LPS school sometime before Thursday morning.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to Saratoga Elementary School near 13th and South, where investigators found a racial slur and genitals carved into one of the slides. Vollmer said it may have happened between August 19 and Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made and if you have information on this call, Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.