Racially Written, Drawn Graffiti Found Inside A Lincoln Middle School

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 18)–Lincoln Police say staff and a school resource officer at Dawes Middle school between Tuesday and Wednesday found three different instances of graffiti around the school, which depicted racially, hateful themes.
Sgt. Chris Vigil on Friday said all the graffiti that was written or drawn with pencil on school property. He says the identity and motivations of the vandals are not known at this time. LPD and threat assessment investigators are working with LPS to investigate these crimes.
If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.