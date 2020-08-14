Raid At South Lincoln Home Friday Morning Uncovers Child Pornography
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–A Lincoln man is in jail, suspected of having and distributing child pornography, following a Friday morning raid at his home.
Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas tells KFOR News a search warrant was served at a home in the 4100 block of South Street, after state troopers received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He says the user at that home was uploading pictures of child pornography onto the Internet.
After serving the warrant, investigators arrested 59-year-old Jon Bogart and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.
Thomas says this investigation is ongoing.