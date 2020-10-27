Recall Effort Underway Targeting Mayor And City Council Members
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird addressing the media on the latest in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020.
(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2020) An effort is underway to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and 4 members of the City Council.
The group, LNK Recall, points to an August 17th meeting where the council suspended its rules to fast-track the appointment of Pat Lopez as Director of the City-County Health Department, instead of waiting the typical 2 weeks to allow public comment and a final vote.
Once the mayor and Council members, James Michael Bowers, Richard Meginnis, Jane Raybould and Tammy Ward, have been officially notified of the recall, they have 20 days to respond. Then, the Election Commissioner’s Office will have 5 days to prepare petitions.
READ MORE: Corona Virus Takes Another Life In Lincoln