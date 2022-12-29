Recall Issued For Alfalfa Sprouts

Omaha, Nebraska (December 29, 2022) An Omaha company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprout Enterprises said Thursday it is recalling sprouts it sold to foodservice companies and grocers in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.

Nebraska health officials urged people to stop eating alfalfa sprouts after it confirmed the illnesses.

So far no illnesses have been confirmed in other states, but the FDA is conducting a multistate investigation. Salmonella infections cause diarrhea and fever. Most people recover but federal officials estimate that 26,500 people are hospitalized and 450 die from salmonella infections every year.

The recalled alfalfa sprouts have expiration dates between Dec. 10 and Dec. 27 and carry lot numbers of either 4211 or 5211.