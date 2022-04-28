      Weather Alert

“Red Light/Distracted Driving” Traffic Enforcement Project

Apr 28, 2022 @ 11:16am

(KFOR NEWS  April 28, 2022)   The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a Red Light/Distracted Driving Detail April 1st to April 22nd.

The detail allowed for officers to focus traffic enforcement efforts near high crash locations to help deter red light violations:
*  Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 206
*  Speeding Citations 1
*  Speeding Warnings 3
*  Traffic Signal Citations 42
*  Traffic Signal Warnings 21
*  Seatbelt Citations 9
*  Seatbelt Warnings 1
*  No Insurance Citations 21
*  No Insurance Warnings 6
*  No Valid Registration Citations 60
*  No Valid Registration Warnings 13
*  Other Traffic Violations 4
*  Other Traffic Violation Warnings 20
*  Unnecessary Noise Citations 1
*  Suspended Drivers 3
*  Concealed Weapon Citation 1

The project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation- Highway Safety Office.

