“Red Light/Distracted Driving” Traffic Enforcement Project

(KFOR NEWS April 28, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a Red Light/Distracted Driving Detail April 1st to April 22nd.
The detail allowed for officers to focus traffic enforcement efforts near high crash locations to help deter red light violations:
* Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 206
* Speeding Citations 1
* Speeding Warnings 3
* Traffic Signal Citations 42
* Traffic Signal Warnings 21
* Seatbelt Citations 9
* Seatbelt Warnings 1
* No Insurance Citations 21
* No Insurance Warnings 6
* No Valid Registration Citations 60
* No Valid Registration Warnings 13
* Other Traffic Violations 4
* Other Traffic Violation Warnings 20
* Unnecessary Noise Citations 1
* Suspended Drivers 3
* Concealed Weapon Citation 1
The project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation- Highway Safety Office.
