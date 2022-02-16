Residents Have Option to Report Home COVID Test Results

(KFOR NEWS February 16, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is launching a new resource which gives County residents the option of reporting results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department and connects them to helpful quarantine and isolation information.
The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and is located in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. After entering information about the person tested, the type of test used, the date of the test, and the test results, the user will submit the form and be directed to quarantine and isolation resources. All information reported will be kept confidential. Those requiring assistance in completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 and a Health Department nurse will assist you.
The results from the home test reporting form will not be reflected on the COVID-19 dashboard, but Health Director Pat Lopez said they will give the department valuable information on the number of home test kits being used as well as how much COVID-19 may be spreading in the community.
The form should only be used by Lancaster County residents who are completing a test kit at home. Do not use the form for tests completed at schools, childcares, healthcare facilities, and other testing sites as well as those proctored by eMed.
For general information on COVID-19, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
